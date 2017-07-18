Daughter of Saint John homicide victim Tammy Boratynec still waiting for answers 1 year later

It has been one year since the body of a 43-year-old Saint John woman was found in the backyard outside her east Saint John apartment.

Tammy Boratynec’s death was deemed a homicide and so far the case remains unsolved. It has been a difficult 12 months for her daughter Amanda, who lives in Fredericton, but her mother’s death is still not far from her mind.

“The fear, the anger, the questions, the wonder, the worry, it doesn’t go far from your mind at any point even a year later,” Amanda said.

Amanda says police have told her it remains an open investigation but have been unable to share much else, including a cause of death.

One year later she hopes someone will be able to shed more light on the case.

“If anybody just even talked to her or heard where she was going that night or saw anything on Facebook or on the block, anything,” Amanda said.

Amanda’s good friend Jessica Lirette shares her frustration and feels information is still out there.

“If somebody committed murder and didn’t get caught in the last year, there’s bound to have been someone that talked to that person, maybe got some kind of hint from that person that they’ve done this or maybe they’ve outright admitted it,” Lirette said.

Tammy Boratynec’s ashes are with her daughter in New Brunswick and with family out west. They’re still waiting for funding to give her a proper burial.