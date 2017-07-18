Winnipeg police officer facing firearm related charges

A 14 year member of the Winnipeg Police Service has been charged after a year-long investigation into on duty conduct.

Police said the Winnipeg Police Service Professional Standards Unit was called in to investigate incidents between two officers last year.

On Tuesday, the service said a 40-year-old man was charged with two counts of pointing firearm and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was arrested and released on a promise to appear. He was also placed on administrative leave.

No name was released.