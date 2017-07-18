Calgary man charged in hot car death of Labrador Retriever

A Calgary man is facing charges in the death of a black Lab left in a hot car for an extended period of time last week.

The Calgary Humane Society said they were called to the community of Penbrooke last Wednesday for reports of an animal in distress. The Lab was dead when they arrived. The humane society said the car windows were rolled up and temperatures at the time had soared as high as 31 C.

The Lab’s cause of death was determined to be hyperthermia.

Slide

Calgary Humane Society spokesperson Brad Nichols said he cannot divulge many details of the investigation as charges haven’t been proven in court, but said the incident should serve as an important reminder for the public.

“Leaving an animal in a hot car, regardless of window position, is incredibly dangerous and can, as with this worst case scenario, result in property damage, charges and death,” Nichols said in a news release.

Jeremy Quaile, 45, is charged under Alberta’s Animal Protection Act.