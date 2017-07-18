Bomb explosion sends 4 to hospital in Winnipeg Saturday night

Winnipeg police have confirmed a bomb exploded inside a truck over the weekend.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Gallagher Street and Midmar Avenue at 11:15 p.m. Saturday because a truck hit a fire hydrant.

Four people were found inside the vehicle with burns. Two men aged 27 and 22 as well as a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man were all taken to hospital. The 27-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were in critical condition.

During the investigation, police said they discovered a improvised explosive device inside the truck cab had detonated accidentally. The truck then hit the hydrant.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).