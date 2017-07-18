Man charged after road rage incident leads to stabbing in Oshawa: police

OSHAWA, Ont. – Police say an incident of road rage allegedly led to a man being stabbed in Oshawa, Ont., this week.

They allege a 31-year-old man was driving his truck erratically Monday afternoon when he had an altercation with a vehicle.

Police say the man got out of his truck and allegedly stabbed the male passenger of the other vehicle in the arm.

A 31-year-old Oshawa man is facing charges after a male was stabbed during a road rage incident yesterday in Oshawa https://t.co/ERdpwBpzLj pic.twitter.com/JuU8u9Wv3b — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) July 18, 2017

They say the 22-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say the suspect got in his truck and drove off.

Police say they located the accused pulling out of an apartment building parking lot and charged him with assault with a weapon.