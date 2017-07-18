Crime
July 18, 2017 10:37 am

Man charged in Big River First Nation assault

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man is facing charges after an assault on the Big River First Nation.

File / Global News
A A

A man has been charged following an assault on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Big River RCMP said a man was assaulted on the Big River First Nation early Friday morning.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Off-duty Saskatoon police officer assaulted by alleged impaired driver

Officers arrived to find an injured 27-year-old man.

He was taken by paramedics to Shellbrook Hospital and then transported to a Saskatoon hospital for further treatment.

Police have not released details of his injuries.

Dallas Whitefish, 26, who is from the Big River First Nation, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Whitefish made his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Extortion charges for woman accused of holding woman against her will

Big River RCMP, along with the Prince Albert RCMP and the major crimes unit, continue to investigate.

Big River First Nation is approximately 200 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Assault
Big River First Nation
Big River First Nation Aggravated Assault
Big River First Nation Assault
Big River First Nation Saskatchewan
Big River RCMP
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News