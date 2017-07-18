Man charged in Big River First Nation assault

A man has been charged following an assault on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Big River RCMP said a man was assaulted on the Big River First Nation early Friday morning.

READ MORE: Off-duty Saskatoon police officer assaulted by alleged impaired driver

Officers arrived to find an injured 27-year-old man.

He was taken by paramedics to Shellbrook Hospital and then transported to a Saskatoon hospital for further treatment.

Police have not released details of his injuries.

Dallas Whitefish, 26, who is from the Big River First Nation, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Whitefish made his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Extortion charges for woman accused of holding woman against her will

Big River RCMP, along with the Prince Albert RCMP and the major crimes unit, continue to investigate.

Big River First Nation is approximately 200 kilometres north of Saskatoon.