Ryan Reynolds makes the day of terminally ill 5-year-old fan by FaceTiming from ‘Deadpool 2’ set

Ryan Reynolds made a huge impression on young fan with a terminal illness, granting the boy’s greatest wish by FaceTiming with him from the set of Deadpool 2.

Five-year-old Daniel Downing of Plympton, England, was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and has only a few months to live. Downing is also a huge fan of Reynolds, who learned of the boy’s plight and decided to brighten up his final days by getting in touch with him.

As the Plymouth Herald reports, Reynolds gave Downing a call. “Daniel picked up the phone and Ryan asked if he knew who he was,” the boy’s mother, Stephanie Downing said.

“As soon as Daniel realized, he asked if he could FaceTime him and then he was very, very hyper,” she added.

Via FaceTime, Reynolds showed his young fan around the set of Deadpool 2, spending about 15 minutes chatting.

“All the camera crew waved hello and Daniel had his Mr Pool t-shirt on [like the Mr Men but for Deadpool]. Daniel was telling Ryan how poorly he’d been and how his friends had helped him feel better,”the boy’s mother said.

“He had to dash off to film, but that was good really,” she added. “Daniel gets tired very quickly.”

After the fact, Daniel’s mother admits she’s still “blown away” by the Vancouver-born actor’s generosity in taking the time to talk with her son. “I messaged his assistant to say how eternally grateful we all are for him taking the time out to talk to Daniel. It was absolutely fantastic,” she said, adding: “I’m so happy for Daniel — it’s something he wouldn’t normally have been able to do and he was so excited. He told all his friends and his teachers. It’s nice to see him so excited because he has been a bit down lately.”