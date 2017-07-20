WATCH LIVE: 2017 K-Days Parade in Edmonton

One of Edmonton’s biggest summer festivals kicks off Friday with a colourful parade through downtown.

K-DAYS POLL: Your favourite floats, rides and midway food!

The annual K-Days Parade starts at 10 a.m. and there are several ways to catch the action.

READ MORE: Canadian bacon pickle balls, jalapeno lemonade among new K-Days midway food

In person

This year’s parade route is different from previous years. The parade will begin at 97 Street and make its way west along Jasper Avenue, finishing at 108 Street.

People are invited to set up along Jasper Avenue to watch the parade. The accessible viewing area is located just west of 103 Street.

The city says there will be parking restrictions and road closures downtown on parade day. There will also be some public transit route detours.

Street parking will not be allowed in the following areas:

Assembly area (on 97 Street from Jasper Avenue to 102 Avenue) will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parade route (starting at 97 Street and Jasper Avenue and heading west to 108 Street) will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dispersal area will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Story continues below Related K-Days changes and additions among Northlands summer plans



K-Days and Heritage Festival celebrate big turnout, successes in 2016

READ MORE: Community nominates K-Days’ 2017 Local Heroes

Online

If you can’t watch the parade in person, don’t worry. Global News will live stream the parade on its website from 10 a.m. until noon. Bookmark this page so you don’t lose it.

On television

Global News will also be broadcasting live from the K-Days parade. Nancy Carlson, Kent Morrison and Mike Sobel will once again host the parade coverage.

You can watch the parade on Global Edmonton, Global Calgary and Global Lethbridge from 10 a.m. until noon.

READ MORE: K-Days changes and additions among Northlands summer plans

As a way to mark the 125th year of the Edmonton Police Service, police chief Rod Knecht and members of the EPS will serve as parade marshals for this year’s parade.

K-Days runs until July 30 at Northlands.