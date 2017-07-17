Crime
July 17, 2017 3:47 pm

Human remains discovered at construction site near Okotoks: RCMP

RCMP are investigating after human remains were found at a construction site near Okotoks, Alta.

Investigators wouldn’t identify the exact location where the remains were found, but said as of Monday afternoon a police presence was visible from Highway 2A. They are asking people to avoid the area.

Police are conducting a search of the scene, but a spokesperson for the RCMP would not say how large an area was being covered.

Mounties said the remains were uncovered around 7:30 a.m on Monday. No further details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400, or contact Crime Stoppers.

