RCMP searching for male suspect connected to attempted grab of 11-year-old girl

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a man allegedly tried to grab an 11-year-old girl as she walked through a park on Sunday afternoon.

The girl told police she was in a park near Camcrest Drive, walking along a trail that connects Sheffield place to Camcrest Park, when she heard someone approaching from behind. She turned and saw a man and as he passed by he allegedly attempted to grab her. The 11-year-old was able to avoid his grasp and said she rain off through the park and to a nearby home.

She was not injured and last saw the man turning left onto Goldfinch Crescent.

Police arrived on the scene with police service dogs but no track could be found and the man was not located.

The suspect was described as white, possibly 45 to 60 years of age and wearing dark clothing.

Police said the young girl did everything right by removing herself from the situation and going for help.

The investigation is continuing.