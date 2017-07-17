B.C. wildfire evacuees arrive to Lower Mainland

Wildfire evacuees are beginning to arrive at one of two reception centers in the Lower Mainland area.

Josie Redpath travelled from Williams Lake with her two children and two dogs to the Cloverdale Arena in Surrey.

She says it has been a very tough few days.

“Oh it has been very stressful, and hard to deal with, with little kids and two dogs, but we’re making it,” said Redpath.

She said she went to Kamloops first but the wait at the reception centres there were four to five hours so she gave up and drove through to Surrey.

WATCH: Call for volunteers to help wildfire evacuees

Meanwhile, Debra and Pat Radolla were forced from their home in Williams Lake and are camping at an RV park in Langley.

They went down to the Cloverdale Arena to help out other evacuees.

“There is not really much we can do about it, so we’re just…that’s exactly what we’re doing: taking it in stride and just trying to make the best of a bad situation.”

The City of Surrey says people who want to help must register online to volunteer.

The Cloverdale Arena on 176th Street opened Friday.

As of yesterday, 331 people had accessed services here, but none are staying on site as of right now.

The arena can accommodate 140 people in group lodging if necessary.

The city of Chilliwack also has an overflow evacuation centre open.