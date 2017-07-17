No rain in the forecast today in B.C.’s fire zone

There is some good and bad news in the forecast for the southern and central interior.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says the winds should not be bad for the first few days of this week.

“Well the gusty winds in the B.C. interior on the weekend, especially Saturday/Saturday night, that’s pretty much settled right down now,”he said. “The next three days, right through Wednesday will have lots of sun, of course a lot of smoke, and just a little breeze in the afternoons. Thursday though the weather changes again, at least briefly. Showers, that’s the good news as well but also a risk of lightning on Thursday and windy.”

To date, just under 37,000 British Columbians have been evacuated because of the wildfires, and another 20,000 are under Evacuation Alerts.

Two hundred aircraft and 2,900 firefighters are battling the 160 fires now burning in the province, 15 of which pose a threat to nearby communities.