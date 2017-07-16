Eight homes destroyed in Lake Country fire

Officials say eight homes and one outbuilding were destroyed on Nighthawk Road in a rapidly burning fire that broke out in Lake Country Saturday afternoon.

“The good news is we were able to save much of the community,” Lake Country Fire Chief Steve Windsor said. “No one was injured, and no lives were lost.”

The media was granted a tour of the evacuation zone late Sunday afternoon.

Another home destroyed by fire in Lake Country. This is Nighthawk Rd. 331 properties still on evacuation order. @GlobalOkanagan @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/kMy1KuZLpG — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) July 17, 2017

The 55-hectare fire remains active and is burning on the hillside above Nighthawk Road.

The fire is now 50 per cent contained and 80 per cent surrounded by retardant.

Evacuation orders for 331 properties and evacuation alerts for 657 remain in effect.

Evacuated residents are requested to register at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at the Salvation Army Church in Kelowna, at 1480 Sutherland Road.

A detailed map showing the properties within the evacuation order is available at www.cordemergency.ca/map.

Lake Country fire crews are receiving help from neighbouring fire departments in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Ellison and Joe Rich.

BC Wildfire service firefighters, BC Ambulance and the RCMP are also contributing to the fire fight.