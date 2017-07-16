Calgary Police Service
July 16, 2017 7:19 pm
Updated: July 16, 2017 7:35 pm

Violence erupts between two groups rallying at Calgary’s city hall Sunday

Police were called to Calgary’s city hall at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, after a fight broke out between two groups of protesters.

Officers had to separate members of the two groups and EMS was called out for reports of one person being pepper sprayed.

One group — a Christian organization — said they had a permit for the event.

The other group, the Calgary Anti-Fascist Action Organization, were there to oppose the religious group.

Members from both groups claimed to have been assaulted.

Police have not confirmed if any arrests were made or if anyone was injured.

