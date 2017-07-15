Winner claims $435K Edmonton Eskimos’ 50/50 jackpot

It’s official, we have a winner; but some mystery remains surrounding who took home the Edmonton Eskimos’ enormous 50/50 jackpot from Friday night’s game.

The football club said someone came to claim the $435,919.50 prize on Saturday morning. However, the team isn’t revealing the winner’s identity until a cheque presentation on Tuesday.

The 50/50 tickets are done printing. Draw will occur shortly. pic.twitter.com/RnzC41mLbx — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) July 15, 2017

Here it is! The winning 50/50 by @belairdirect ticket. The # is 235466C & it is worth $435,919.50! Claim tomorrow at the team store. pic.twitter.com/Eb3B7t9q7b — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) July 15, 2017

The golden ticket! This is worth $435,919.50! We ask that the winner goes to the #Esks team store tomorrow to claim. It is open from 10-4. pic.twitter.com/qOfpZfGJ23 — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) July 15, 2017

The Eskimos broke a Canadian Football League record Friday night for the largest 50/50 jackpot in the league’s history. The previous record was also held by the Esks.

People lined the concourse to get their hands on tickets, with the hope of taking home the jackpot. The other half of the prize goes to local football organizations.

The pot grew to a massive amount after the 50/50 prize of $82,060 from the Eskimos’ season opener went unclaimed.

This is the second time in three years the 50/50 prize has carried over. The last time, in July 2014, the jackpot soared to a whopping $348,534. Connor Croken, 20, went home with the money.

There were 36,260 people at Commonwealth Stadium for Friday night’s game, the biggest crowd for a CFL game so far this season.

After falling 9-0, the Eskimos went on to beat the Ottawa Redblacks 23-21. The Eskimos are now in first place in the West Division with a 3-0 start to the season.

