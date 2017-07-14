Massive 50/50 jackpot flourishing at Edmonton Eskimos game

The competition to bring home what’s become an enormous 50/50 jackpot at Friday night’s Eskimos game has almost become as fierce as the clashes on the football field.

By kickoff time for the game between the Eskimos and the Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium, the Eskimos tweeted that the 50/50 jackpot had ballooned to a staggering $265,000.

By 9:15 p.m., the jackpot had swelled to $340,000.

The quarter-million dollar mark is a significant spike from the $82,060 50/50 prize from the Eskimos’ season opener that went unclaimed, allowing the jackpot to start at that benchmark Friday.

This is the second time in three years the Edmonton Eskimos’ 50/50 prize has carried over. The most recent time was in July 2014 when the jackpot rose to a mind-boggling $348,534. Connor Croken, 20, ended up winning the money.

Earlier this week, the Eskimos told Global News that over 60 people would be on the concourse selling tickets on Friday night, and that no seller would be alone.

The team also indicated there would be a different plan to deal with those who wished to buy large quantities of tickets.

“One of the things that kind of brought things to a halt was when the, sort of, high rollers showed up and said, ‘I’ll take $100 worth,'” Allan Watt, vice president of marketing and communications with the football club, said on Wednesday. “So we’re going to direct those people to tables on either side of the concourse – Gate 2 and Gate 13 – where we’ll be able to handle that right away.”

Friday night’s attendance has yet to be announced, but earlier in the week the Eskimos said they expected a turnout of 36,000 to 37,000 fans.

