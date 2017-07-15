Eskimos take Redblacks 23-21, remain undefeated this season

Brandyn Thompson’s fumble return touchdown turned the tide as the Edmonton Eskimos remained undefeated on the season with a narrow 23-21 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

The Eskimos, who were coming off a bye week, improved to 3-0 and moved into sole possession of first place in the West Division. The defending Grey Cup champion Redblacks dropped to 0-3-1.

Ottawa got on the board first with a 42-yard field goal by Brett Maher, the only points recorded in the first quarter.

The Redblacks took a 9-0 lead seven minutes into the second quarter, as a 34-yard passing play from Trevor Harris to Greg Ellingson set up a one-yard TD plunge by back-up quarterback Ryan Lindley. The convert missed.

The Eskimos came storming back with scoring plays just 27 seconds apart near the end of the second quarter to take the lead, getting a 21-yard field goal from Sean Whyte and then a touchdown on defence, as a lateral pass from Harris got away from the receiver and was scooped up and taken 31 yards into the end zone by Eskimos defensive back Thompson.

Edmonton then surged into a 17-9 lead on a four-yard TD pass from Mike Reilly to Adarius Bowman with just three seconds to play in the first half.