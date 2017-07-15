Sports
Eskimos take Redblacks 23-21, remain undefeated this season

Edmonton Eskimos' Sean Whyte (6) makes the field goal as Danny O'Brien (9) places the ball, against the Ottawa Redblacks during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday July 14, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Brandyn Thompson’s fumble return touchdown turned the tide as the Edmonton Eskimos remained undefeated on the season with a narrow 23-21 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

The Eskimos, who were coming off a bye week, improved to 3-0 and moved into sole possession of first place in the West Division. The defending Grey Cup champion Redblacks dropped to 0-3-1.

Ottawa got on the board first with a 42-yard field goal by Brett Maher, the only points recorded in the first quarter.

The Redblacks took a 9-0 lead seven minutes into the second quarter, as a 34-yard passing play from Trevor Harris to Greg Ellingson set up a one-yard TD plunge by back-up quarterback Ryan Lindley. The convert missed.

The Eskimos came storming back with scoring plays just 27 seconds apart near the end of the second quarter to take the lead, getting a 21-yard field goal from Sean Whyte and then a touchdown on defence, as a lateral pass from Harris got away from the receiver and was scooped up and taken 31 yards into the end zone by Eskimos defensive back Thompson.

Edmonton then surged into a 17-9 lead on a four-yard TD pass from Mike Reilly to Adarius Bowman with just three seconds to play in the first half.
