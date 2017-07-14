Man wanted in human trafficking investigation, more victims possible: Peel police

Police are on the manhunt for a suspect accused in a human trafficking investigation of a woman.

Peel Regional Police received a call from a female victim on Monday, reporting that she had been held against her will at a Mississauga hotel.

Police believe the man sexually assaulted her and was actively involved in human trafficking of the victim.

“The culprit profited from the victim’s acts and he exercised control over all aspects of her life,” stated the police news release.

23-year-old Rohan Jones of no fixed address is wanted on a dozen charges including administering a noxious substance, uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon, trafficking, receiving benefit from trafficking, and failing to comply with recognizance.

Rohan is described as 5’9″ tall, 175 pounds with a medium build and brown eyes. He is believed to be somewhere within the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are appealing for them to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Drugs and Vice Unit at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3555 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).