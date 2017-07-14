Foodie Friday: Cherry chocolate creamsicle recipe
It’s time for another summer edition of CKNW’s Foodie Friday.
Each week, we’re joined by cookbook author and president and founder of The Gourmet Warehouse Caren McSherry with a recipe to help you up your game in the kitchen and wow your dinner party guests.
This week, we’re taking our cue from the weather, and offering up something cool, light, sweet — and making use of seasonal fruit: Cherry chocolate creamsicles.
And as an added bonus, it’s almost guilt free.
What you need
- Home-made popsicle molds
- 2 cups pitted fresh B.C. Cherries
- 2 cups vanilla yogurt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate (optional)
How to do it
- Purée the cherries until smooth
- Add the yogurt and vanilla and pulse a few times to combine
- Pour the mixture into popsicle mouds and freeze
- If you want to dress it up a bit, melt 1/2 cup dark chocolate and dip the end into the chocolate, it will set immediately
Makes four to six creamsicles.
