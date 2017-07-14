Foodie Friday: Cherry chocolate creamsicle recipe

It’s time for another summer edition of CKNW’s Foodie Friday.

Each week, we’re joined by cookbook author and president and founder of The Gourmet Warehouse Caren McSherry with a recipe to help you up your game in the kitchen and wow your dinner party guests.

This week, we’re taking our cue from the weather, and offering up something cool, light, sweet — and making use of seasonal fruit: Cherry chocolate creamsicles.

And as an added bonus, it’s almost guilt free.

LISTEN: Foodie Friday — Cheerful cherry chocolate creamsicle recipe



What you need

Home-made popsicle molds

2 cups pitted fresh B.C. Cherries

2 cups vanilla yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup dark chocolate (optional)

How to do it

Purée the cherries until smooth

Add the yogurt and vanilla and pulse a few times to combine

Pour the mixture into popsicle mouds and freeze

If you want to dress it up a bit, melt 1/2 cup dark chocolate and dip the end into the chocolate, it will set immediately

Makes four to six creamsicles.