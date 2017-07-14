Canada
July 14, 2017 3:19 pm

RCMP suspend search for missing Nova Scotia kayaker

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP say the search for a missing Nova Scotia kayaker has been suspended.

Mounties say 32-year-old Jason William McGrath left the Cape George area of Antigonish County around noon on Sunday in a kayak.

The kayak and a personal floatation device were found Tuesday evening on the western shore of Inverness County near Gillis Pond.

Despite an extensive search that covered 89 square kilometres, police say there’s been no sign of McGrath and an underwater recovery team will be sent to the area tomorrow.

