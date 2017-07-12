Helicopter, crews search for missing Nova Scotia kayaker
Crews are searching for a Nova Scotia man whose kayak was found on shore in Inverness County.
Police say 32-year-old Jason William MacGrath left the Cape George area in a kayak around noon Sunday.
His small boat was located at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Gillis Pond in Judique Interval.
RCMP, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre and ground search and rescue teams have been searching the area since about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
MacGrath is described as white with light brown hair and hazel eyes, and was wearing a black T-shirt and beige shorts.
Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.
