July 12, 2017 8:13 am

Helicopter, crews search for missing Nova Scotia kayaker

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia RCMP are search for a lost kayaker in Inverness County

File / Global News
Crews are searching for a Nova Scotia man whose kayak was found on shore in Inverness County.

Police say 32-year-old Jason William MacGrath left the Cape George area in a kayak around noon Sunday.

His small boat was located at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Gillis Pond in Judique Interval.

RCMP, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre and ground search and rescue teams have been searching the area since about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

MacGrath is described as white with light brown hair and hazel eyes, and was wearing a black T-shirt and beige shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

