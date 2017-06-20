Search called off for missing Cape Breton boater

Police in Cape Breton say they have stopped scouring the Mira River for a man who fell from his fishing boat — two weeks after the search began.

Cape Breton Regional Police say Murray Reid of Albert Bridge was spotted in the water on the evening of June 5, and an empty boat was recovered.

Investigators say water and ground search and rescue units from several communities, fire departments, diving teams, a Natural Resources Department helicopter and the Canadian Coast Guard assisted in the search.

Sonar scanning was also used on three occasions, but police were unable to find Reid.

Police say officers will continue to check the shoreline in the coming weeks.

Investigators have said Reid was out recreational fishing at the time of the incident.