Charges laid following Cape Breton shooting

RCMP have laid charges following a shooting in Cape Breton on Friday.

Police were called to a residence on Highway 252 in Skye Glen at 11:22 p.m., after receiving a 911 call that a man had been shot.

The victim, aged 34, received a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to hospital, treated for his injuries and released.

RCMP say a 27-year-old man was arrested Friday evening and a 33-year-old man arrested Saturday afternoon in connection with the shooting.

One of the men is facing a charge of aggravated assault. The other is facing firearms and drug offences.

Police say all three individuals are known to each other and that the shooting was not random.

The incident remains under investigation.