RCMP investigating after man shot in Skye Glen, NS

RCMP are investigating the circumstances leading up to a shooting in Cape Breton Friday night.

Cpl. Andrew Joyce says police received a 911 call at 11:22 p.m., indicating that a man had been shot at a residence on Highway 252 in Skye Glen, N.S.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg and released.

Joyce says there is no threat to the public and that two men are now in police custody.

Police say all three men are known to each other and that the shooting was not a random incident.

At this time, no charges have been laid.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.