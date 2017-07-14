Crime
July 14, 2017 1:01 pm

Edmonton soldier charged with sexual assault

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

The Canadian flag is seen on the shoulder of a soldier waiting to board an Airbus CC-150 Polaris at CFB Trenton in Trenton, Ont., on Oct. 16, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A A

A soldier at CFB Edmonton is facing one count of sexual assault under Section 271 of the Criminal Code, the Canadian Armed Forces announced Friday.

The Canadian National Investigation Service said the charge is related to a reported sexual assault against a civilian at a private residence in January.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service investigates all allegations of sexual assault in a thorough and impartial manner,” the service said in a news release. “This charge reflects our ongoing commitment to support and protect victims and help prosecute persons responsible for sexual offences.”

Capt. Mark Sribney is charged. He is a member of 1 Combat Engineer Regiment, a Regular Force regiment of the Canadian Military Engineers.

The matter is now in the civilian justice system with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Armed Forces
CFB Edmonton
Edmonton crime
Edmonton soldier sexual assault
Mark Sribney
Sexual Assault
Soldier sexual assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News