Edmonton soldier charged with sexual assault

A soldier at CFB Edmonton is facing one count of sexual assault under Section 271 of the Criminal Code, the Canadian Armed Forces announced Friday.

The Canadian National Investigation Service said the charge is related to a reported sexual assault against a civilian at a private residence in January.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service investigates all allegations of sexual assault in a thorough and impartial manner,” the service said in a news release. “This charge reflects our ongoing commitment to support and protect victims and help prosecute persons responsible for sexual offences.”

Capt. Mark Sribney is charged. He is a member of 1 Combat Engineer Regiment, a Regular Force regiment of the Canadian Military Engineers.

The matter is now in the civilian justice system with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.