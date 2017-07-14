Calgary weather: heat warning issued for city on Friday

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Calgary on Friday, suggesting the temperature will climb to at least 29 C over the next few days with overnight temperatures reaching 14 C or greater.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The warning was issued just after 4 a.m. Other areas listed under the heat warning include Lethbridge, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Drumheller, Taber and Medicine Hat.

For more information on the alert you can visit Environment Canada’s website.

How to stay safe in a heat warning

On its website, Alberta Health Services advises people take the following precautions to protect themselves in the event of a heat warning: