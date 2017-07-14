Calgary weather: heat warning issued for city on Friday
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Calgary on Friday, suggesting the temperature will climb to at least 29 C over the next few days with overnight temperatures reaching 14 C or greater.
Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
The warning was issued just after 4 a.m. Other areas listed under the heat warning include Lethbridge, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Drumheller, Taber and Medicine Hat.
For more information on the alert you can visit Environment Canada's website.
How to stay safe in a heat warning
On its website, Alberta Health Services advises people take the following precautions to protect themselves in the event of a heat warning:
- Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.
- Take frequent breaks from heat, spending time indoors at cooled public buildings (including malls or indoor pools).
- Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.
- Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle.
- Apply a sunscreen of at least sun protection factor (SPF) 30, at least 20 minutes before heading outdoors. Be sure the SPF 30 screens out both UVA and UVB rays, and reapply frequently (as directed on the product label).
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses (with a UVA/UVB CSA certified seal).
- Wear light-coloured long-sleeved shirts and pants that cover skin.
