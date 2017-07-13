Tyler Noel gets life and no parole for 16 years in the death of Moncton teen

On May 2, Tyler Dominique Noel pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Baylee Wylie, and, on Thursday, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

It’s part of a mandatory sentence handed down by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Stephen McNally.

“I feel that it’s a good decision, like we said, 15 was probably appropriate, 16 is close,” said Sylvain Pelletier, the lawyer who represented Noel.

Noel will also serve a three-year concurrent sentence for a charge of arson with disregard for human life after Wylie’s body was discovered in a burnt-out apartment building in December 2014

Wylie was stabbed or hit in the head 200 times before the apartment on Sumac Street in Moncton was eventually set on fire

Angela Wylie, Baylee Wylie’s aunt, would not comment on the sentence as she left the courthouse on Thursday.

“We need to be able to digest things properly,” she said, adding that the family needed some time together.

Noel is no stranger to criminal activity. He had 34 prior convictions — mostly as a young offender — an issue the judge took into consideration when handing down the sentence.

Others involved in the death of Baylee Wylie are still in the criminal justice system.

Last November, Devin Morningstar was found guilty of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Marissa Shephard is currently in custody on charges of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the death of Wylie.

That trial is set to begin in February.