Devin Morningstar sentenced to life in prison for Baylee Wylie murder

Devin Morningstar has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Baylee Wylie.

Standing quietly in the courtroom Wednesday, the 19-year-old showed no emotion as Judge John Walsh handed down the sentence.

READ MORE: Devin Morningstar guilty of 1st degree murder, arson in death of Baylee Wylie

Morningstar addressed the court before the start of his sentencing hearing, saying he was sorry for his actions. He will only be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Baylee Wylie, 18, was found dead in a burned out home on Sumac Street in Moncton in December 2015 after firefighters responded to a fire.

Shortly after, murder and arson charges were laid against Morningstar, Tyler Noel and Marissa Shephard in relation to what police officers called a “brutal murder.”

Reading a victim impact statement to the court, Baylee’s aunt Angela Wylie said since her nephew’s murder, she’s been taking medication to help with anxiety and depression.

“Some days are struggles, other days we can take as a victory, in this process today, it’s one of those days,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘He was my only baby’: Baylee Wylie’s family pleads for answers in murder case

In his address to the Wylie family, Justice Walsh said he doesn’t believe Morningstar is a monster, but that he committed a monstrous act.

Morningstar family planning appeal

Mornigstar’s family is planning to appeal the guilty verdict, they said after he was escorted from the courtroom.

“A lot of facts haven’t come out yet, like hearing people say they still don’t understand why it happened, and that’s because the truth hasn’t come out yet,” said Tina Morningstar.

The trial for 19-year-old Tyler Noel is set to begin in October.

The preliminary hearing for Marissa Shephard, who eluded police for months before her arrest, is set to start in May.