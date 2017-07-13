Alberta sends more help for B.C. wildfire response; air quality advisories issued

Alberta has sent 125 firefighters and support staff, five air tankers, two birddog planes and 3,000 lengths of hose to help British Columbia fight wildfires.

B.C. remained under a state of emergency Thursday as 183 wildfires were still actively burning.

Alberta has already sent 40 RCMP officers with the special tactical operations unit to assist in the state of emergency.

“We’ll be assisting with any evacuations as required or any other police services that are required within the town and surrounding communities,” Const. Matt Underhill said.

The Alberta officers were deployed under provincial policing agreements with the RCMP that allow the commissioner to temporarily withdraw officers from one province to help with an emergency in another part of the country.

Thousands of people in B.C. have been evacuated from their homes.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency has elevated the provincial operations Centre to Level 2 to “enhance monitoring of the B.C. wildfire and, at the request of Emergency Management British Columbia, has deployed four emergency management and communications professionals to provide assistance,” the province said in a news release.

#ABfire crews have arrived in BC. Crews will be deployed across the province to fight wildfires. We are here to assist our neighbours. pic.twitter.com/3nPiL5RdB0 — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) July 11, 2017

Alberta Health Services issued precautionary air quality advisories for Edmonton, Jasper, Hinton, Edson and the Central Zone, which includes Red Deer.

Smoke from the B.C. wildfires continues to impact air quality in various parts of Alberta, and health officials ask people to be aware and take precautions if needed.

“Although minor smoke conditions do not typically cause health concerns in healthy individuals, if smoke conditions become more severe, even healthy individuals may experience temporary irritation of eyes and throat, and possibly shortness of breath,” AHS said in a news release Monday.

To view a map and chart of Alberta’s Air Quality Health Index, click here.

Early Thursday afternoon, the air quality for Edmonton was listed as a Level 3 (low risk), but was forecast to hit a Level 4 (moderate risk) later in the day. Environment Canada posted a similar air quality forecast.

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia is drifting into the province. Check current smoke forecasts here: https://t.co/sY8Iv3FlCN pic.twitter.com/CBz3dXDq5P — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) July 10, 2017

Albertans are asked not to travel to B.C. on their own to offer help. All response efforts are being coordinated through Emergency Management B.C. Currently, there is no request from that province for donations of material goods.

Albertans are asked to consider making a financial donation to a recognized non-profit organization.