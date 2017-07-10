Smoke from B.C. wildfires blowing into Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and U.S.
Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in British Columbia is making its way across Western Canada, and even into the United States.
FireSmoke Canada’s interactive map shows heavy clouds of smoke moving across central and southern Alberta, into the southern portion of Saskatchewan and the very southwest corner of Manitoba.
Washington and Montana may also see some smoke drift across the northern part of the two states.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, there were no air quality advisories in effect from Alberta Health Services (AHS), but the agency recommends people with existing respiratory conditions, existing heart conditions, infants and children seven and under, people over 65, pregnant women and smokers take precautions anytime there is wildfire smoke in the area.
Those who are at-risk are urged to limit exposure to smoke by:
- Staying indoors, with the windows closed, whenever possible
- Reduce indoor pollution like smoke from tobacco, wood-burning stoves or burning candles
- Using high-efficiency (HEPA) air filters when possible
- Avoid vacuuming
- Keep windows in the car closed and turn on the air conditioning to re-circulate
- Drinking plenty of water
Anyone having a severe medical emergency from the smoke should call 911 when available, or get to the closest emergency room immediately.
Fires in B.C. have forced more than 10,000 people from their homes. Premier Rachel Notley announced Monday that Alberta will be sending firefighters to help battle the blazes.
