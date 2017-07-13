Man accused of stabbing woman in Prince Albert, Sask.
A woman is recovering in Prince Albert, Sask., hospital after allegedly being stabbed by a man known to her.
Prince Albert police were called to an apartment complex in the 1400-block of 28 Street West early Wednesday morning for a possible assault.
A man armed with a knife was said to be threatening a woman.
Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old woman with a stab wound to her back.
She was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
A 23-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and breach of a conditional sentence order.
He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.
