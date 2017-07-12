Saskatchewan man reported missing facing firearm-related charges

A Saskatchewan man who was reported missing is now facing a number of firearm charges.

Preston Croswell, 36, was reported missing to Prince Albert RCMP after leaving his Weldon, Sask., area home on an ATV in what was said to be in a distraught state.

READ MORE: Missing ‘distraught’ man located by Melfort RCMP

He was armed with a handgun and police were advising people not to approach him if he was spotted.

Melfort RCMP said he was located Tuesday on a grid road approximately 20 kilometres north of Kinistino, Sask.

Croswell has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a restricted weapon without authorization.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on July 18 in Melfort.

READ MORE: Two years since Kandice Singbeil went missing in Saskatoon

Melfort and Prince Albert RCMP detachments continue to investigate.

Kinistino is approximately 170 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.