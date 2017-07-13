Canada
July 13, 2017 12:38 pm
Updated: July 13, 2017 1:03 pm

New Brunswick RCMP search for missing 19-year-old and her 14-month-old child

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding Valerie Violet Thompson and her 14-month-old son

New Brunswick RCMP
A A

The New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman and her 14-month old son.

Valerie Violet Thompson, originally from Saskatchewan, has been in the Moncton area with her son Kaleb but was last seen on July 11, 2017.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP find human remains near vehicle belonging to missing man

Police say they are concerned about their well-being.

Valerie Violet Thompson is described as 5’1″ tall, weighing 141 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and a slender build.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Codiac Regional RCMP at (506) 857-2400.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing
Missing Child
Missing Woman
Moncton
Moncton RCMP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News