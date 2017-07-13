New Brunswick RCMP search for missing 19-year-old and her 14-month-old child

The New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman and her 14-month old son.

Valerie Violet Thompson, originally from Saskatchewan, has been in the Moncton area with her son Kaleb but was last seen on July 11, 2017.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP find human remains near vehicle belonging to missing man

Police say they are concerned about their well-being.

Valerie Violet Thompson is described as 5’1″ tall, weighing 141 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and a slender build.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Codiac Regional RCMP at (506) 857-2400.