Housing demand continues to outstrip supply in B.C.

The BC Real Estate Association is crediting what it calls a ‘strong economy’ for keeping housing demand above the long-run average.

Even though home sales were down 9.6 per cent from the same time last year, along with the sales dollar volume, BCREA Economist Brendon Ogmundson says demand is still quite robust.

In a statement, he says that demand is being attributed to strong showings in both economic and jobs numbers.

“Although home sales remain well of the record pace set last year, demand is still quite robust. That demand is supported by a strong provincial economy and vigorous job growth.”

Ogmundson also notes supply is still an issue.

“Supply remains a challenge, which means most areas are seeing tight market conditions and significant upward pressure on prices.”

Total active listings were down by 6.2 per cent to 29,651 units in June, when comparing to the same time last year.

In June of this year, 11,671 residential units were sold, and total sales dollar volume was $8.47 billion.

The average residential price last month was $725,778.