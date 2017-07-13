Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing car into tree in High Park
A man has been arrested for impaired driving after the vehicle he was in struck a tree in High Park overnight.
Toronto police said officers responded to the scene around 3:46 a.m. near Colborne Lodge Drive and High Park Boulevard.
A vehicle was located with damage to the rear bumper and the trunk.
Police said the driver was backing up when he hit a tree in a parking lot.
The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
