July 13, 2017 7:29 am

Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing car into tree in High Park

A man has been arrested for impaired driving after the vehicle he was in struck a tree in High Park overnight.

Toronto police said officers responded to the scene around 3:46 a.m. near Colborne Lodge Drive and High Park Boulevard.

A vehicle was located with damage to the rear bumper and the trunk.

Police said the driver was backing up when he hit a tree in a parking lot.

The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

