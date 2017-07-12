Saskatchewan government increasing support in B.C. wildfire fight

The Saskatchewan government is providing more support for crews battling raging wildfires in British Columbia’s central interior.

Beginning Thursday afternoon, another 20 firefighters, a liaison officer and four wildfire specialist personnel will head from Saskatchewan to B.C.

The province loaned a pair of air tankers and a guide plane with nine support staff to B.C. on Saturday.

Other deployments from Saskatchewan to B.C. this week include:

One wildfire investigator on Sunday;

50 pumps and 2000 lengths of hose on Monday;

20 firefighters plus one liaison officer on Tuesday; and

15 wildfire specialist personnel on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan crews in B.C. are stationed in Kamloops and awaiting assignments, according to Steve Roberts, executive director of Saskatchewan’s wildfire management branch.

“Our typical deployment for personnel is two weeks,” Roberts said, adding aircraft can be recalled within 48 hours if needed.

Two amphibious air tankers and a guide plane will be dispatched to help battle forest fires in Montana.

“Their resources are becoming stretched and they’ve turned to their partners north of the border to see if they can get some assistance,” Roberts said.

Fire hazards across Saskatchewan range from low to moderate. There are no active wildfires in the province.