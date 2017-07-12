Winnipeg Blue Bombers place Ian Wild & Tristan Okpalaugo on 6-game injured list ahead of match-up with Argonauts

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence will be missing two key players for the foreseeable future.

The Bombers placed both linebacker Ian Wild and defensive end Tristan Okpalaugo on the 6-game injured list ahead of their week four match-up against the Toronto Argonauts.

Placing Wild on the long term injured list was expected, but head coach Mike O’Shea indicated earlier in the week there was still a chance Okpalaugo could play against the Argos. The Bombers won’t be afraid to pull him off the injured list early whenever he heals up from his upper body injury.

“It’s going to be week to week.” O’Shea said. “I know he’s itching to play and I think it’s just you know when Al (Couture) and the medical staff say he’s cleared to play, he’ll be ready to play. I know he wants to be going right now but we’re going to err on the side of caution.”

With Okpalaugo out, Jackson Jeffcoat will make his first career CFL start on Thursday. But it’s not totally new ground for Jeffcoat after he played parts of three seasons in the NFL. The 25-year-old will have his dad, longtime Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jim Jeffcoat in the stands on Thursday. Jackson has tried to learn as much as he could from Okpalaugo and Jamaal Westerman in the short time he’s been north of the border.

“I’ve just been trying to be a sponge. Taking everything in they’ve been telling me in practice and what not and apply it on the field.” said Jeffcoat.

“From those two guys I learned that you just got to go every play. There’s no such thing as getting tired. You have to keep playing and going, and that’s what I’ve been able to see those guys do day in and day out.”

Kyle Knox will start at the weakside linebacker position in Wild’s absence, while Jovan Santos-Knox comes off the practice roster to dress as the backup.

The Bombers will be facing an Argos defence that leads the league in sacks with 14 in just their first three games. The Bombers have surrendered seven sacks already so Nichols will need to have better protection on Thursday to have any success on offence against the stingy Boatmen defence.

“The line of scrimmage is where a lot of games are won and lost.” Nichols said.

“Obviously it’s going to be a big challenge for our guys, but it’s something that I think we’ve prepared for and it’s going to be a tough game from start to finish. They’ve gotten a lot of hits on the quarterback and made it tough on guys.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm on Thursday at Investors Group Field and broadcast time is set for 5:30 pm on 680 CJOB.