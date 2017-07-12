Andrea Giesbrecht’s lawyer files motion to get case tossed

Andrea Giesbrecht’s lawyer has filed a motion to get her case dismissed because of court delays.

Giesbrecht has been found guilty of hiding six dead infants in a Winnipeg storage locker.

The Crown is asking for an 11-year prison sentence. Her lawyer wants time served.

The hearing on the motion to delay will be heard Friday morning in court, just hours before her scheduled sentencing hearing.

The outcome of the first hearing will determine whether the sentencing will go ahead as planned.

Global News plans to livestream the sentencing hearing on this website.