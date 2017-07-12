Ontario man wanted in killing of girlfriend described on Reddit arrested in Texas: police

A 24-year-old Ontario man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Kitchener, Ont., posting it on Reddit and evaded capture by fleeing to the United States for more than two months, has been arrested in Texas.

Waterloo Regional Police confirmed the arrest of 24-year-old Ager Hasan Wednesday morning. In a statement, police said the suspect was apprehended on Tuesday.

Homicide suspect Ager Hasan has been arrested in Texas. Thank you to our US law enforcement partners, community & media. pic.twitter.com/rDCZ3l0Ecu — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) July 12, 2017

The arrest comes two days after a person claiming to be a suspect wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije posted two new messages on Instagram hinting he may turn himself in.

“I’m coming home. It’s time to end the dark path I’ve been traveling and give people the closure they deserve,” the post read.

Hasan, of Hamilton, Ont., was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of Vasilije.

Her body was located in a Kitchener apartment on April 28 in what police said was a targeted attack.

“You would always hold things in and lash out after an extended period of time. Communication is what led to the downfall of us,” a second Instagram message posted on Monday read. “I hope justice is served and punishment is given accordingly to what happened that night.”

Waterloo Regional Police said investigators have had “sporadic” contact with Hasan via email since the Canada-wide warrant was issued but would not reveal the details of the conversation.

Police had been looking into three other messages posted on the same Instagram account last month.

One of the three posts consisted of Hasan appearing in a short video with no audio, another is a photo of Hasan and Vasilije appearing together, which has since been deleted, and the third is an artistic video which did not show the accused.

Police have yet to say whether the Instagram account belongs to Hasan.

Days after Vasilije’s death, a post on the website Reddit emerged that appeared to describe her killing in vivid detail and was purported to be written by Hasan.

The accused crossed the U.S.-Canada border on April 28 in a black 2016 Honda HR-V with Ontario licence plate BPKT509. It was believed the vehicle may have also been bearing a Pennsylvania licence plate.

Police said Hasan was last seen in Tennessee on May 20 and was believed to be heading to Mexico, but a caption in an Instagram video refuted the assertion.

Authorities said they received a number of tips on the case by telephone and through social media and are encouraging anyone with information to continue to come forward.

