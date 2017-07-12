Crime
July 12, 2017
Updated: July 12, 2017 8:28 am

Traffic stop has Newfoundland man facing $26,000 in fines, wanted on warrant

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Newfoundland man faces $26,000 in fines after one traffic stop

The past may have finally caught up with a Newfoundland driver who police say is on the hook for a hefty $26,000 in fines.

They say the 36-year-old man was pulled over during a routine traffic stop in St. John’s at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the man gave officers a false name and did not have a valid driver’s licence or insurance.

Police say the driver was eventually identified, leading to the discovery that he was wanted on a warrant.

He was arrested and taken into custody for a court appearance to face charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

His vehicle was seized.

