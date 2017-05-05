Five men face drug trafficking charges after traffic stop in Halifax
Five men face drug trafficking charges as a result of a traffic stop in Halifax last night.
Police say the men were arrested when officers stopped and searched two vehicles in a parking lot, turning up a shotgun, crack cocaine, marijuana and cash.
They say more drugs and three rifles were seized when they searched a Halifax apartment just after midnight.
Fifty-four-year-old Anthony Ambrose Frank Budgell and 47-year-old Dean Joseph Rogers of Halifax are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine as well as numerous weapons related charges — while three others aged 46, 27 and 19 — are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana.
