May 5, 2017 11:23 am
Updated: May 5, 2017 11:24 am

Five men face drug trafficking charges after traffic stop in Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press

Halifax Regional Police have arrested five men as a result of a traffic stop

Five men face drug trafficking charges as a result of a traffic stop in Halifax last night.

Police say the men were arrested when officers stopped and searched two vehicles in a parking lot, turning up a shotgun, crack cocaine, marijuana and cash.

They say more drugs and three rifles were seized when they searched a Halifax apartment just after midnight.

Fifty-four-year-old Anthony Ambrose Frank Budgell and 47-year-old Dean Joseph Rogers of Halifax are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine as well as numerous weapons related charges — while three others aged 46, 27 and 19 — are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana.

