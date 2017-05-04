Halifax police say weapons complaint investigation at motel complete

Halifax police say they have completed an investigation after receiving a weapons complaint in the vicinity of a Halifax motel.

Police were called to the area of the Wedgewood Motel at 374 Bedford Hwy. at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a report from a citizen that a man was target shooting behind the motel with a rifle.

Officers, with assistance from the Emergency Response Team, attended the scene and found six people in the back parking lot.

The six people complied with verbal direction and commands given to them by police.

Police say the weapons were determined to be pellet guns. The six people who were originally held in custody have been released and no charges will be laid.

No one was injured.