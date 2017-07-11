BC Wildfire

More
BC fake fire marshal warning
July 11, 2017 5:52 pm

B.C. Wildfire: Quesnel mayor warns of fake fire marshals going door-to-door issuing evacuation alerts

By Online News Producer  Global News

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson.

A A

The mayor of Quesnel said he has received “disturbing reports” of residents receiving evacuation alerts from people going door-to-door posing as fire marshals.

“These individuals have been dressed in some form of uniform and wear high-viz vests and are door-knocking in various areas around Quesnel,” Mayor Bob Simpson said in a Facebook post.

Simpson went on say that a real fire marshal or other official will only go door-to-door if an actual order is issued and they will have a signed copy of the order to display.

He asked residents to report any suspicious activity to RCMP at 250-992-9211.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC fake fire marshal warning
BC Wildfire
BC wildfires
Fake fire marshal
Fire Watch BC
FireWatch BC
Quesnel
Quesnel mayor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News