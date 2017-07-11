B.C. Wildfire: Quesnel mayor warns of fake fire marshals going door-to-door issuing evacuation alerts

The mayor of Quesnel said he has received “disturbing reports” of residents receiving evacuation alerts from people going door-to-door posing as fire marshals.

“These individuals have been dressed in some form of uniform and wear high-viz vests and are door-knocking in various areas around Quesnel,” Mayor Bob Simpson said in a Facebook post.

Simpson went on say that a real fire marshal or other official will only go door-to-door if an actual order is issued and they will have a signed copy of the order to display.

He asked residents to report any suspicious activity to RCMP at 250-992-9211.

