Motorcycle app partners with Harley-Davidson to get riders exploring Canada

A Canadian-made motorcycle app is partnering with Harley-Davidson Canada to mark two big birthdays. Together, they hope to encourage more riders to get out and explore the country.

EatSleepRIDE is a free app for iOS and Android developed by startup veterans out of Toronto.

The app is being embraced by many in the motorcycle community and has also caught the eye of the world’s biggest motorcycle company.

“I think Harley-Davidson wanted to get involved with this app because No. 1 – it’s a really great app, it’s well thought out,” said Koreen Kent Bruneau, co-owner of Harley-Davidson Yellowhead in Edmonton. “They want to get riders riding, get on two wheels, explore the roads — Canada’s got so much to offer!”

EatSleepRIDE has three main features focusing on community, tracking and safety. The app uses GPS to track the rider’s route, which allows users to save their favourite roads and connect with other riders.

“Almost everyone has a smartphone,” said the app’s chief technology officer Alex Crookes. “It’s essentially a computer you can take in your pocket that can help guide you and make decisions with you as you go along. It’s a constant companion.

“For many motorcycle riders… they may find a fantastic road. By tracking it, we allow them to find it again.

“By allowing them real-time communication with other riders in their ride group, we can ensure that nobody gets left behind because they took a wrong turn,” Crookes said. “And then the idea that you can actually share your stories with other riders allows you to find new people, make new connections in your riding community.”

The app also has a unique safety feature called CrashLight that can alert friends or family if the rider is involved in an accident.

“For a lot of riders who do ride on their own, it’s kind of like taking a buddy with you at all times,” Crookes said.

“The rider picks up to three contacts before they set out and they can configure it to email address, text number and a call number if they want to add that information. In the unfortunate event of an accident, [those contacts] will be notified of where exactly that person is.”

If the rider is OK, they have a few minutes to cancel the message before the alert is sent.

“The CrashLight feature is really exciting because sometimes families worry about their loved one on a ride or a long road trip,” Kent Bruneau said. “It just gives them a little bit of peace of mind.”

In addition to being Canada’s 150th anniversary, this year is also Harley-Davidson Canada’s 100th birthday.

To celebrate, the company is partnering with EatSleepRIDE to run the H-D 100 Challenge. Together, they’re offering challenges to riders across Canada through the app to earn points for the chance to win the grand prize Harley-Davidson Street Glide limited edition motorcycle. The challenge ends on July 29.

Click here to download the EatSleepRIDE app.