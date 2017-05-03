Edmonton encourages motorcycle safety: ‘Look twice and maybe save a life’

The City of Edmonton kick-started motorcycle safety month with an awareness campaign launch and a show of motorcycles at City Hall Plaza on Tuesday.

As the weather heats up, more motorcyclists are hitting the pavement, creating a greater risk of collisions between bikers and drivers.

READ MORE: Edmonton could hit 20 C or more by the weekend

Last year in Edmonton, there were 191 motorcycle collisions, resulting in 124 injuries and three fatalities, according to the Alberta Motorcycle Safety Society (AMSS).

Liane Langlois, president of AMSS, said riders and drivers need to share the responsibility of creating safer roads.

“For riders, it means be responsible out there – respectful of the road rules,” she said. “If you want to push your skills, please take it to the track.”

According to AMSS, there are more than 18,000 registered motorcycles in Edmonton, and Langlois said drivers need to keep an eye out for them.

“Please watch out for us – look in your mirrors, check your blind spots, shoulder check,” she said. “Just look twice and maybe save a life.”

READ MORE: Mountie catches motorcycle going 215 km/h west of Edmonton

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services was on hand at the event, providing people with tips on how to reduce the risk of motorcycle accidents.

For riders, that means staying visible by keeping out of drivers’ blind spots and wearing high-visibility protective gear.

For drivers, that means sharing the road by giving riders space.

“Collisions involving motorcycles are a significant concern because there is a great risk that it will result in a serious or fatal injury to the motorcycle driver or passenger,” Insp. Steve Daley, acting officer-in-charge with RCMP Traffic Services, said in a press release. “All road users have a role to play in motorcycle safety. For drivers, it means being extra vigilant, especially at intersections.”

The safety awareness campaign supports Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate serious injuries and fatalities caused by motor vehicle accidents.