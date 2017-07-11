BC RCMP arrest 10 for looting, re-deploy 300 officers to help with wildfires

BC RCMP say 300 officers have been re-deployed to help with the wildfires burning across the province.

Commanding officer Brenda Butterworth-Carr said some of the officers being deployed are from tactical and traffic services.

Butterworth-Carr said tactical members are specialized to deal with emergency situations.

“Some of the duties our officers are tasked with, other than regular policing, include 24-hour patrolling of the evacuated areas,” said Butterworth-Carr.

She said 10 people have been arrested for break and enter in the 100 Mile House and Williams Lake area.

Officers will also help with road safety, managing traffic, emergency response and evacuation alerts.

BC RCMP said they will be regularly assessing resource deployment based upon emerging needs.

“We are in constant communication with our partners provincially as well as additional resources that the provincial government has requested to attend to the province.”

Butterworth-Carr said two RCMP members have lost their homes in the fires.