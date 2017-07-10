Police shoot, kill machete-wielding man outside SQ station

A 37-year-old man was shot dead by Sûreté du Québec police officers outside their station in Pont-Rouge, Que., about 45 minutes west of Quebec City, on Sunday, according to a report released by Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI).

Preliminary information given to the BEI says a citizen showed up at the station to report a complaint about another individual.

Around 3 p.m. that individual then allegedly showed up in the parking lot of the SQ station armed with a machete.

According to the BEI, he began hitting vehicles with the machete.

Police then tried to subdue the man with pepper spray, but it didn’t work.

He allegedly made his way towards police with the machete.

Police officers then shot the man and he died in hospital.

Nine BEI investigators were sent to investigate.