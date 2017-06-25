BEI investigating early morning collision in Sainte-Catherine

Quebec’s bureau of independent investigations (BEI) is looking into a collision involving a police chase that sent a 28-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning in the South Shore community of Sainte-Catherine.

Preliminary reports suggest Sainte-Catherine police gave chase after encountering a vehicle coming in the opposite direction; the oncoming motorist was allegedly driving at high speed and failed to make mandatory stops.

The officers in the patrol car did a U-turn and activated the cruiser’s sirens.

Police said the motorist then accelerated before crashing into two parked cars and a motorcycle, seconds later.

The driver was rushed to hospital with what are being described as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A team of eight investigators arrived at the scene at 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

The BEI is now tasked with verifying the veracity of the preliminary reports.

The BEI is called in to investigate whenever a person is seriously injured, or dies, during a police intervention or while being detained by a police force.