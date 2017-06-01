Crime
June 1, 2017

2 injured after car crashes into Kahnawake bar following police chase

Matt Grillo

Two people have suffered injuries after a car crash in Kahnawake, Thursday, June 1, 2017.

The passenger and driver of a vehicle have suffered injuries after a crash in Kahnawake.

According to Quebec’s bureau of independent investigations (BEI), the incident began at 1:15 a.m. Thursday when an ambulance called Châteauguay police to report an impaired driver.

The police then located the vehicle and followed it for a short amount of time.

The car then entered Kahnawake territory and passed a Kahnawake Peacekeepers vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The accident took place at 1:43 a.m. after the car crashed into a business, H2O Saloon Bar & Grill.

According to the BEI, the passenger suffered minor injuries while the driver has sustained serious injuries.

