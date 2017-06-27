BEI investigates shooting death after police Taser, then shoot man in crisis

A 58-year-old man has died after police shot him several times on Robillard Avenue on Tuesday night.

Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) said the incident took place at around 7 p.m., when police received a call concerning a man in crisis who was allegedly damaging his apartment.

Police said the man was holding screwdrivers in each hand.

They first tried to Taser him in an effort to calm him down, but that didn’t work.

They then shot the man with plastic bullets, but that also didn’t subdue him.

Officers then shot the man several times.

The BEI confirmed the man’s death in a tweet.